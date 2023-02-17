This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN Naira Policy: Why President Buhari Summoned Tinubu To Aso Rock On Wednesday – Chuks Akunna

A veteran journalist and public affairs analyst named Chuks Akunna has come forward to reveal what went down between President Muhammadu Buhari and the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when the latter was summoned by the former to the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday. This comes amid the ongoing brouhaha that has surrounded the pronouncement that Buhari made regarding the controversial naira redesign/cash swap policy that was introduced by the

While discussing the unrest that occurred in several parts of the country a few days ago as a direct result of the policy, Akunna, who was a guest on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, stated that shortly after the protests began, Buhari summoned Tinubu to the Villa to call him and other APC chieftains to order on their utterances against the CBN policy. Akunna was speaking on the unrest that occurred in several parts According to the seasoned journalist, the President conveyed to the former governor of Lagos that he will not change his stance on the policy, which was a statement that was further reiterated in the President’s nationwide broadcast the day after the aforementioned declaration.

“I would want to point out that there is more going on behind the scenes than what we are led to believe. Even though it’s Friday already, you may recall that the protests reached their peak on Wednesday. These were the violent demonstrations that started the previous week and reached a peak the previous Wednesday. In addition, President Muhammadu Buhari had a meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the same Wednesday. After that, the President of Nigeria spoke to the nation’s citizens yesterday morning. And if you look at his speech, you’ll see that he demonstrated that nothing has changed and that he has not changed his position in any way. The question is, then, what happened to those demonstrations.

The meeting between President Buhari and Tinubu took place in the Villa, and it is now up to the media to break the story on what took place. As a journalist, I have access to a variety of sources. It has been brought to my attention by credible sources that President Muhammadu Buhari advised Bola Ahmed Tinubu to calm down. Because, if we are having a conversation about intelligence reports, the President of the United States is the person in this country who possesses the highest level of intellect. He is the one who receives reports from all of the security agencies. Therefore, we don’t need a seer to inform us that specific politicians are funding these demonstrations since we already know it.”

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: Darasimi98 (via 50minds

News )

#CBN #Naira #Policy #President #Buhari #Summoned #Tinubu #Aso #Rock #Wednesday #Chuks #AkunnaCBN Naira Policy: Why President Buhari Summoned Tinubu To Aso Rock On Wednesday – Chuks Akunna Publish on 2023-02-17 13:22:10