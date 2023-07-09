CBN: Most of the things Emefiele did had the approval of Muhammadu Buhari- Dr. Constance Ikokwu

Dr. Constance Ikokwu, an Arise Analyst, stated in an interview with Arise that Godwin Emefiele frequently received praise and approval from Muhammadu Buhari for his actions. She emphasized that those who are targeting Emefiele should direct their attention back to Buhari because Emefiele served as a subordinate to the former president.

Dr. Ikokwu also mentioned that there were serious allegations against Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the EFCC, which led to his detention. However, she argued that instead of placing him in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), he should be formally charged with a crime and brought before the court to address all relevant questions.

She further explained, “If you’re seeking accountability from Emefiele, you need to trace it back to his superior. Most, if not all, of the actions he took were approved by former president Muhammadu Buhari. Similarly, we look at the case of Bawa. Yes, there were allegations and accusations against him.”

Bawa was accused of soliciting money from a former governor, but this is not an unprecedented situation. His predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, was removed under similar circumstances, and even Ibrahim Lamode, the chairman before Magu, was actually dismissed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Dr. Ikokwu emphasized the importance of following due process and being perceived as a society that respects laws and regulations, suggesting that extended detentions should be approached cautiously. Instead, individuals should be charged and given the opportunity to present a defense in court if there are questions that need to be answered.

Check the video 2:25

