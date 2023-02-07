CBN Governor is using Naira redesign to retaliate for his loss of the presidential bid – Ganduje

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has claimed that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, purposely scheduled the implementation of the naira swap policy in revenge for his failed presidential run.

According to his media adviser, Abba Anwar, Mr Ganduje said this on Sunday during a campaign rally in Tsanyawa Local Government Area.

He claimed that the CBN Governor is merely doing this to cause confusion in the next elections. The governor stated that the Kano State government and the APC in the state are opposed to the timing of the CBN governor’s currency redesign strategy.

He went on to say that currency redesign happens all around the world, but not in the fashion that we are seeing in our nation.

Mr Ganduje stated that he is inviting the state’s bank management to a briefing in order to find a solution to the suffering caused by a lack of naira notes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ganduje stated that the Kano administration will offer palliatives to communities around the state in order to allete the pain caused by the naira redesign.

Mr Ganduje paid visits to the palaces of the district chiefs of Kunchi and Tsanyawa local governments. He asked community leaders to raise awareness in their areas of influence that the hardships people are experiencing are the result of the CBN governor’s efforts to confound the democratic process.

