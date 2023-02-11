NEWS

CBN Governor Is God Sent to Nigeria, Desperate Politicians Are After Him — Murray-Bruce Says

A senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, Ben Murray-Bruce has described Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele has God sent to Nigeria.

He made the statement via his verified Twitter handle. His remark about Mr. Emefiele came during the period citizens are struggling to get cash for various transactions and fuel scarcity.

In his observation, Senator Murray-Bruce said the the newly redesigned naira notes will eliminate vote buying as the country approaches electioneering period.

He described the decision of the CBN as a giant step to sustain democracy in a country where over 130million are poor. 

He urged all patriotic Nigerian to pray for safety of CBN Governor alleging that desperate politicians are targeting. 

It would be recalled that CBN has submitted that redesigned currency will help to control inflation, assist implementation of Monetary policy and help in increasing financial inclusion towards achieving a cashless economy.

