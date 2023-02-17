CBN Governor, Emefiele Reveals Agenda Of Naira Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has revealed the agenda of the apex bank with the naira policy.

On Thursday, Emefiele stated that the strategy was implemented to address the problems of corruption, illegal financial flow, the economy, and insecurity.

Emefiele reiterated his position on the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes, whose deadline expired on February 10, 2023, and claimed it will go smoothly despite the difficulties facing the nation.

This was said by Emefiele on Thursday while speaking with Channels Television.

We are all Nigeria’s servants, he declared. In my opinion, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation (Malami) has addressed the issue of the cash constraint, and President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved all outstanding issues in his broadcast from this morning (Thursday).

I’m limited to appealing to Nigerians. Let’s let this policy take effect. This policy aims to address the issues of corruption and unsavory financial activity. The goal of the policy is to address some of the economic issues. The country’s level of security will likewise be decreased by this policy.

“This administration’s policy is intertwined with all three of the aforementioned challenges, which form its tripod. So let’s just let things run its course.

There may be some short-term discomfort, but I can promise Nigerians that the long-term advantages outweigh the drawbacks, so we should just give it a chance to function.

In response to President Buhari’s order, he stated that he had met with certain commercial banks to arrange for the availability of the old 200-naira notes for Nigerians.

“Temporary sufferings are unpleasant, but I can promise Nigerians that everything will be well,” he continued.

