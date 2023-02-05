This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN Deceived Buhari Over Naira Redesign, Says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari over the redesign of the naira notes.

President Buhari last year approved the redesign of the N1,000, N500, and N200 notes. The move, has, however, created hardship among Nigerians who battle to lay hands on the new notes as the February 10th deadline for the currency swap inches closer. In the wake of the naira swap crisis, the CBN maintained it won’t extend the deadline.

Oshiomhole, however, has criticised the strategy, calling it absurd and an attempt by the apex bank to sabotage the 2018 elections. He claims that the bank persuaded the President to endorse the programme by selling him an anti-corruption justification.

He said in an interview on Channels Television’s election programme The 2023 Verdict on Sunday, “So, I can guess – I wasn’t there – that in obtaining the approval, I believe the CBN deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corruption-free electioneering as if election is the only project this President has a responsibility for.”

The CBN is allegedly pursuing another strategy with the currency redesign, according to the APC leader.

He asserted that the CBN convinced the President that reducing vote-buying through a redesign of the naira notes would catch dishonest politicians off guard.

He claimed that the President Buhari he knows “would have no trouble agreeing,” and that CBN governor Godwin Emefiele “knows better than that.”

Oshiomhole asserted that the apex bank had additional goals apart from this.

You could see that the Bank’s goal was to prevent the elections from happening rather than to end abuses, he claimed.

He claimed that the action was intended to stir up trouble, divert attention from the government, and ultimately force the All Progressives Congress (APC) to lose the election.

The APC head asked, “Will elections become a priority if you have riots like you had in Ibadan and Benin—I don’t know anywhere else—and they were occurring concurrently, and you are now dealing with the issue of protecting lives and properties?

