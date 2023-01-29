This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN deadline extension will lessen pain, strengthen legitimacy of election – Fani Kayode

The Presidential Campaign Council for the APC are praising the CBN for accepting to extend the deadline for the exchange of the old notes to the new ones.

Through his Facebook account – Fani kayode, poet,Director of special media projects and operations, Tinubu pres. Said:

“The President has ordered the deadline for the submission of old naira notes to be extended by 2 weeks.

“This will lessen the tension and pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the coming election.

“This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously.

“Thankfully we have a listening and receptive President who had the courage to direct the CBN Governor and those that are behind him to do the right thing.”

He also said:

“The APC cannot be divided or defeated by a group of PDP sympathisers embedded in certain institutions in the system fighting for the interest of Atiku and his carpet baggers, crooked business partners, and goons.

“Like I said before the cat is out of the bag, we know who you are and we will soon publicly expose you and your collaborators by name.

Pertaining the forthcoming presidential election, kayode said:

“Nigeria will never fall back into the clutches of the PDP and Asiwaju will be our next President whether you like it or not. Live with this and know peace. Oppose it and feel the pain.”

