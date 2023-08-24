CBN Counters JP Morgan, Says Estimate Of Nigeria’s Net FX Reserves ‘misleading’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has addressed recent estimations made by JP Morgan regarding the country’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves, deeming them to be presented “out of context.” Hassan Mahmud, the Director of the Monetary Policy Department at CBN, expressed these views during an appearance on the “Moneyline with Nancy” program on Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, JP Morgan had calculated that the net FX reserves of the CBN declined to $3.7 billion by the end of 2022, compared to the $14 billion recorded in 2021.

Mahmud responded to this evaluation, asserting that fluctuations, liabilities, and encumbrances associated with reserves were normal and to be expected. He noted that the CBN had not been alarmed by these estimations, emphasizing that such figures could be presented by institutions with various intentions, such as affecting market sentiments or potentially misleading the public.

The Director explained that reserve numbers were subject to changes over time, and the presence of outstanding liabilities could not be solely used to determine the net balance of reserves. He used an example to illustrate this, mentioning that an individual with $20 million in their account but owing $13 million with a future repayment plan should not be labeled as having only $7 million in net value.

Mahmud clarified that the CBN holds around 80 percent of the funds in reserves to support the local currency during periods of market volatility and to instill confidence in foreign investors.

Regarding the JP Morgan estimate, Mahmud stated that the CBN’s reserves were disclosed on its balance sheet, though figures might not match to the last decimal point. He emphasized the presence of various components like IMF facilities, SDR, JP Morgan’s numbers, and forwards.

In response to whether the public should disregard JP Morgan’s estimate, Mahmud highlighted that it would be inappropriate for the CBN to publicly respond to private investors’ estimates, considering the potential for misinformation and motives behind those numbers.

