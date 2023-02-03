CBN Assured Me That There Was Enough Capacity and Equipment To Print Notes For Local Needs – Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In his meeting with the governors today, president Buhari acknowledged the hardship Nigerians have been facing since the issue of the new Naira note started. He said he had seen television reports about the situation and how it affects local businesses. The president said he would be going back to the CBN to find out what exactly is the problem.

According to reports from the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Government, the president said while he was about giving approval to the policy, that he specifically asked the CBN to accept an undertaking that no new notes would be printed in a foreign country.

The president said the CBN assured him that there was enough capacity, manpower and equipment to locally print the money here in Nigeria. “I need to go back to find out what is actually happening,” the president said.

President Buhari asked Nigerians to exercise patience, that the balance of seven of the 10-day extension will be used to crackdown on whatever stood in the way of successful implementation.

“I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension,” the President assured.

