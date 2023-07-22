CAZ 1-2 MIA: Messi’s Late Winner Shows How Much He Can Be Relied On In Big Moments

Lionel Messi excelled on his Inter Miami debut, helping his new side beat Cruz Azul in the League Cup today. On the other hand, his performances have shown how reliable he can be in key moments.

Inter Miami went winless for a long time before Argentina helped rectify the anomaly today. His presence will allow Inter-Miami to once again compete at the highest level.

Inter Miami started slowly but took the lead in the first half through Taylor. The hosts equalized in the second half and Messi’s late free-kick sealed victory.

But Messi’s display shows how reliable Messi can be in big, important matches, and that’s one of the things that sets him apart from the rest of the world.

Messi played very nice and free before conceding a goal and he will try to improve and help the team in the next match.

What do you think about this article? Share your thoughts with us through the comment section.

Entertainment/Facts (

)