NEWS

CAZ 1-2 MIA: Messi’s Late Winner Shows How Much He Can Be Relied On In Big Moments

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read

Lionel Messi excelled on his Inter Miami debut, helping his new side beat Cruz Azul in the League Cup today. On the other hand, his performances have shown how reliable he can be in key moments.

Inter Miami went winless for a long time before Argentina helped rectify the anomaly today. His presence will allow Inter-Miami to once again compete at the highest level.

Inter Miami started slowly but took the lead in the first half through Taylor. The hosts equalized in the second half and Messi’s late free-kick sealed victory.

But Messi’s display shows how reliable Messi can be in big, important matches, and that’s one of the things that sets him apart from the rest of the world.

Messi played very nice and free before conceding a goal and he will try to improve and help the team in the next match.

What do you think about this article? Share your thoughts with us through the comment section.

Entertainment/Facts (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Subsidy: Tinubu Has Thrown More Nigerians Into Poverty – Adebayo

1 min ago

God, You Can Still Send Me A Man That Will Love Me Even With My Bad Character -Blessing CEO

3 mins ago

99.9% of the bandits here are our local Fulanis, we know their parents- Mustapha Inuwa

13 mins ago

Banditry: Farming In The State Is Now A Matter Of Life & Death Because Of Terrorists -Farm Stakeholder

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button