Causes Of Bleeding During Pregnancy In Women

Bleeding is a heavier flow of blood that requires you to wear a pad or panty liner to prevent your clothing from becoming soaked with blood.

In the early stages of pregnancy, light bleeding may occur, known as spotting, where occasionally a few drops of blood may appear on your underwear. It is not enough to cover a panty liner.

Spotting in pregnancy or uterine bleeding during pregnancy is common, especially in the first and late third trimesters. This event can occur due to a number of factors and is usually not a serious problem, especially in the first trimester. However, bleeding in late pregnancy may have a more serious underlying cause.

What are the causes of bleeding during pregnancy?

The underlying cause of uterine bleeding during pregnancy can be severe or not and can vary depending on the trimesters.

During early pregnancy or the first trimester, bleeding or spotting is common, with an incidence of one in four pregnant women (up to 25%), and can occur due to the following factors:

1. Implantation (when the fetus settles in the uterine wall).

2. Coitus

3. Pregnancy-related hormonal fluctuations

4. Normal cervical changes.

5. Genetic tests, such as amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS).

6. Smoking

7. Women may be at higher risk of bleeding if they have had an infection of the fallopian tubes, an ectopic pregnancy, or pelvic surgery

8. Threat of pregnancy loss

10. Molar pregnancy (in which tissue grows inside the uterus instead of a fetus)

