Causes and Prevention of High-Risk Pregnancy

All pregnancies have risks associated with them. But a high-risk pregnancy imposes high health risks for both the mother and the fetus. Women with high-risk pregnancies need special attention during pregnancy, delivery, and even after birth. This will help reduce the risk of complications.

According to the ClevelandClinic, having a high-risk pregnancy doesn’t imply that the pregnant woman or her foetus will have issues. Many women experience healthy pregnancies and safe deliveries despite having health issues.What causes a high-risk pregnancy?

Common factors that can put pregnancy at high risk include:

1. Lifestyle factors like alcohol abuse, drug addiction, smoking, and exposure to certain toxins

2. Age (being under 17 or over 35 when pregnant).

3. Preexisting health conditions

4. Pregnancy-related health conditions

Other medical risk factors associated with a high-risk pregnancy

People who have one or more healthy conditions may have increased medical issues during pregnancy. Most of these conditions include:

1. Diabetes

2. Autoimmune diseases, such as lupus or multiple sclerosis (MS).

3. Fibroids.

4. Kidney disease

5. Obesity

6. High blood pressure

7. HIV/AIDS.

8. Thyroid disease

9. Low body weight (BMI of less than 18.5)

10. Blood clotting

11. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

12. Mental health disorders, such as depression

Other health conditions that can put both the mother and her foetus at high risk include:

1. Gestational diabetes

2. A genetic condition or birth defect in the foetus

3. Poor growth in the foetus

4. Preeclampsia and eclampsia

5. Previous preterm birth or labour

6. Multiple gestation

Ways to prevent a high-risk pregnancy

High-risk pregnancies can be prevented by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and doing the following healthy things:

1. Identifying potential health risks before getting pregnant

2. Practicing safe intimacy

3. Managing any previous health conditions

4. Maintaining a healthy body weight before conceiving

5. Making sure any long-term medications or drugs are safe to take during pregnancy

6. Planning pregnancies between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four

