Categories of people that are at risk of having ulcer

It is important to know that eating spicy foods does not cause ulcers. An ulcer is either caused by helicobacter pylori (a bacterium) or by using pain relievers for too long. People who have ulcer often feels pains and discomfort due to the formation of sores in their stomach or small intestine.

Some persons due to their habits are at more risk of developing ulcers. If you know that still engage in some of these ulcer risk-increasing habits you should visit the hospital and seek medical help. In this article, I’ll like to enlighten you about people at higher risk of having ulcers according to the MayoClinic

1. Smokers. People who smoke are more likely to develop ulcers than those who don’t. Smoking may increase the risk of peptic ulcers in people who are infected with H.pylori. You should stay away from smoking to reduce your risk.

2. People who drink alcohol are also more like develop ulcers. Alcohol can irritate and erode the mucous lining of your stomach and it increases the amount of stomach acid produced. All these factors may cause or increase the risk of ulcers.

3. People who have unmanaged or untreated stress levels. This may not cause ulcers but it does increase the risk of having the disease. It is important to reduce your stress levels to reduce the risk of having ulcers.

