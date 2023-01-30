This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cashless system makes election finance tracking easier—Osinbajo

When implemented properly, a cashless policy in Nigeria, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, can help curb the rise in illegal political financing by making it feasible to track funds.

When he met with a delegation from the European Union Election Observation Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, the Chief Observer and a member of the European Parliament, on Monday in the Presidential Villa, he revealed this.

“I believe that what we should be looking at is providing additional infrastructure,” he stated. The cashless system has been quite helpful and facilitates tracking. The more financial inclusion you have, the easier it is to track, and that kind of infrastructure is helpful for that.

According to the nation’s present election finance procedures, “so much money may be spent without it being recorded,” he continued.

According to a statement by his media assistant, Laolu Akande, the vice president acknowledged that it was extremely difficult to oversee election finance due to cash transactions but added that infrastructure improvements were still needed to achieve a successful cashless system in the nation.

The VP said, “With cash transactions, it is still challenging to seriously control election financing.”

The Vice President mentioned that the Electoral Offenses Commission Bill is currently before the National Assembly and expressed the expectation that it will usher in a new system of handling electoral offenses.

In general, he believes that INEC should not be expected to investigate electoral offenses. offenses. I believe that state-by-state prosecution and arrest of offenders should be the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

People will always believe that they are being prosecuted because of their affiliation with a particular party since electoral offenses are always viewed through a political lens.

“What is more crucial is that we need to develop a mechanism that would allow the police to establish a dedicated division for crimes committed during election periods.” The jurisdiction of the Federal High Courts may also be limited to dealing with offenses that are brought before them.

Regarding the function of the legal system, the Vice President emphasized the need for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to supervise tribunals and their decisions more closely.

He acknowledged that there had been earlier conversations about judges acting improperly and that those found guilty should be made public.

Prof. Osinbajo stated, “There should be consequences, and that way, we would be able to clean up and address some of the problems.”

Mr. Andrews said in his own remarks that the Observer Mission would be watching the upcoming elections next month and hoped for a fair and peaceful election process.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission had invited the EU Mission to observe the elections for the seventh time and that the delegation had been in the nation since January 11 and would remain through the end of March 2023.

Ms. Samuela Isopi, Ambassador, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, and Mr. Thomas Boserup, Deputy Chief Observer, EU Election Observation Mission, were additional members of the delegation.

