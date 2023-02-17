NEWS

Cashless Policy: The Traffic Of Ladies Coming To Evening Gym In Maitama Has Reduced – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the traffic of ladies coming to the evening gym in Maitama has. Reduced. 

Amidst the scarcity of the naira in the country, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, some minutes ago to say the traffic of ladies coming from Nyanya to the evening gym in Maitama has reduced. 

Additionally, Shehu Sani said the traffic of ladies from Lugbe to the evening gym in Maitama has also reduced. 

Shehu Sani made it known that the reduction of ladies from those two areas began when the Central Bank of Nigeria initiated a cashless policy. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“The traffic of Ladies coming from Nyanya and Lugbe to evening gym in Maitama has reduced since cashless.”

