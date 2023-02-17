This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cash Swap Policy: Reactions As Video Showing Moment Lagos Residents Arive CBN Branch Surfaces

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment thousands of Nigerians stormed the Lagos branch of the Apex bank.

Recall that a few days ago, Emefiele announced that those who missed the initial deadline issued to Nigerians to return all old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes to banks, are free to visit CBN branches across the country to do so.

In a video posted by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Lere Olayinka on his verified Facebook page a few hours ago, thousands of anxious Nigerians are seen crowded outside the CBN branch in Marina in a bid to return their old naira notes.

See a screenshot of the Facebook post below:

Interestingly, the footage has generated quite a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons accused prominent politicians of sponsoring the crowd that stormed the CBN branch, others, however, opined that a vast majority of those at the place may not have bank accounts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: FACEBOOK.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

