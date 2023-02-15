Cash Swap: Federal Govt, CBN Haven’t Disobeyed Supreme Court Order – Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidency has dismissed insinuations that the federal government and the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) have disobeyed the Supreme Court order on the Naira swap policy deadline by the apex Bank

Recall that despite the Supreme Court order that all parties should maintain status quo after three states dragged the federal government to the apex court on the policy, the CBN has said the old Naira notes cease to be a legal tender from February 10 deadline.

The governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara had on Monday, sued the Federal government to the Supreme Court, seeking restraining order to stop the full implementation of the policy.

This was contained in an ex -parte motion filed by their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria ( SAN).

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Aisha Dikko, in an affidavit filed in support of the suit, averred that although the Naira redesign policy was introduced to encourage the cashless policy of the Federal government, it is not all transactions that can be conveniently carried out through electronic means.

According to Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has called the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) out for disobeying the ex -parte order issued by the Supreme Court last week, restraining it from enforcing the February 10 deadline earlier set to phase out old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes, following their redesign.

The central bank on Tuesday announced that, the old notes have ceased to be legal tender despite the Supreme Court’s order, prompting questions about the application of rule of law in Nigeria.

