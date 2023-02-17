Cash Scarcity: The Traffic Of Ladies Coming From Nyanya For Evening Gym In Maitama Has Reduced- Sani

Due to the problem associated with scarcity of cash across the country, the former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has disclosed the number of ladies coming from Nyanya and Lugbe areas of Abuja for evening gym in Maitama area has reduced drastically, due to the cashless policy of the federal government.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Friday evening. He wrote: “The traffic of Ladies coming from Nyanya and Lugbe to evening gym in Maitama has reduced since cashless.”

Since this cashless policy was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, several Nigerians in different parts of the country have stopped spending cash the way they usually spend it in the past because they no longer have the cash to spend.

Though many people, including some Governors are kicking against this particular policy, but it seems like the federal government is not ready to back down.

