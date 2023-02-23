Cash Scarcity, Insecurity May Affect Elections Conduct – Interfaith Forum

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) says possible threats to the successful conduct of this year’s general elections must be urgently addressed.

The co-chairmen of the forum, Rev. Amos Kiri and Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said security threats, scarcity of naira notes and divisive politics must be addressed.

“Across religious, ethnic, regional, and political party lines, Nigerian politics is extremely divided. The open endorsement of candidates by religious figures, politicians, and other groups on the basis of primal emotions is an expanding tendency that portends a threat to democratic values.

“These measures are widening the gap between the different groups and fostering cynicism among the populace. Nigerians have experienced unspeakable suffering since the introduction of the new naira notes in their efforts to access the new money for their everyday necessities and enterprises.

“The naira redesign may have been intended to boost the economy, but the harshest effects of this strategy have been felt by ordinary individuals. “Violent conflicts, armed banditry, terrorism, and increased insecurity are expected to surround the polls in more than two-thirds of Nigeria’s territory,” they added.

“Another a cause for concern is the security forces’ and other players’ impunity for atrocities committed during the general elections. Also, there have been security threats from numerous organizations across the nation that have been attempting to sabotage the elections.

Umaroo1 (

)