Cash Scarcity: I Want Everyone To Know That I Was Not The One Who Advised Buhari – Keyamo speaks out

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s senior advocate and state minister for labor and employment, said he was misled by President Mohammed Buhari’s insistence on banning the old N1000 and N500 banknotes. Naija News recalled that on Thursday morning’s national broadcast, Buhari announced that he would recirculate only his old N200 banknotes until 10 p.m.

Keyamo explained during his appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Friday that the president is trying to step in and stem rising tensions across the country. However, he realized that this was the wrong move.

Furthermore, Keyamo explained that he was not the one who advised the president to put on the show, adding that he did not know who advised the president to act like him. He said, “In my opinion, the president acted honestly with no intention of offending the Supreme Court, but he may have acted on the wrong advice.” I didn’t give that advice. It’s not my fault. I don’t know who gave this advice. Tomorrow, people will be asking where I was at that time, so I want to be blunt.

“If I were to advise him now, I would have advised him otherwise to strictly follow the terms of the Supreme Court order that all old notes should be circulated side by side with new notes for the time being.

