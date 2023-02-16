This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cash Scarcity A Blow For Politicians Ahead Of Elections – Doguwa

The Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee on Naira Re-design, Cashless Policy and Currency Swap, on Thursday, said going into elections without “hard cash” could put politicians at a disadvantage.

He said this while fielding questions from State House reporters after leading his committee to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Each member of the House of Representatives is entitled to N70 million in cash, according to Doguwa, who also said that if they lack funds, they will be at a disadvantage throughout the election process.

He declared that his committee would not stop working until it had determined that Nigerians’ complaints about the new monetary policy had been completely addressed.

While praising the President for taking action via the national broadcast by ordering the reintroduction of the old N200 notes for another six weeks, Doguwa warned that if the executive authorities entrusted with carrying out the President’s instruction fail, the committee will be forced to use its constitutional oversight privilege.

He claimed that the National Assembly and the House had given his committee the authority to communicate with the CBN and the president about the implementation of the program.

The extension of the validity of the old N200 notes, in particular, had been addressed by the president’s broadcast, he claimed, but more needed to be done to ensure that the president’s directive to the apex bank to make the money available was carried out immediately. “A presidential candidate is expected to have at least N1 billion by law,” he said.The amount of money required to oversee our election process has been made available to us by the legislation. You must pay your agents in the rural without POS, ATMs, or even this new naira. As a result, I need this money, and the legislation allows me to have N70 million for logistics. I must get a hard copy of this N70 million.

As I’m speaking to you, I’m without it. This indicates that every candidate, regardless of party affiliation, will be at a disadvantage if this policy is allowed to continue and the central bank fails to make the funds available to pay our elections. Don’t forget the argument I made as a partisan member, which is that the policy is one that appears to be against the government of the ruling APC because unsatisfied Nigerians will see it as an APC-led policy. This has already given us a disadvantage. According to Daily trust.

Naturally, it’s a wise comment. We fight there; the ATMs have been converted into a wrestling arena. Are you saying that everyone who is setting banks on fire is an APC member? Banks are being burned. Members of the APC are law-abiding supporters of our party.

