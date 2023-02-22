Cash or no cash, Niger sure for Tinubu – Bago, Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this evening, it was reported that the Niger State’s All People Congress’ (APC) governorship candidate, Umar Mohammed Bago, and Niger East Senatorial candidate, Senator Sani Musa, have said the challenges that are being caused by the cash scarcity will not stop them from delivering the State for the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday.

While he was speaking during the campaign rally in Chachanga Local Government area of the state, Bago assured that Niger would vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he urged the people to come out and vote for the APC’s candidates from the least to the topmost position in Niger State and Nigeria.

While Sani was talking, he assured that the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will make everything right and prevent Nigerians from suffering further.

He said, “Cashless policy or not, we will vote for Tinubu. They said that they are doing money swap but we are yet to see anything like that. When Tinubu comes, everything will become easy again.”

