Cash Crunch: President Buhari To Address Nigerians

According to a report released today by the DAILY POST, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, make a nationwide broadcast.

It will be recalled that angry Nigerians came out in various parts of the country to protest against scarcity of new Naira notes among petrol scarcity, as some financial institutions were also attacked and deaths recorded with the protests that took place simultaneously across the country, based on the past report.

Speaking in a statement released on his Tweeter page late last night, a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed revealed this yesterday to the public. “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, February 16, 2023 at 7 am, said Ahmed, based on the report.

Similarly, Ahmed added in his statement that ” television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast”, based on the report.

However, it will be recalled that Supreme Court yesterday adjourned the case on Naira swap to Wednesday, February 22, 2023 for a hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 States, as efforts by some State governments to get a reprieve from the Supreme Court did not also yield result and the CBN remained adamant on its stand despite the ex parte order by the apex court, according to the report.

