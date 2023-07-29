Cardinal Onaiyekan Reacts When Asked About His Views On The Activities Of Tinubu Since He Assumed Office

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has reacted when asked about his views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since his assumption of office.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria of the federal republic of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2023 after the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari handed over power to him. He clocks two months in office today, 29th of July, 2023.

The Sun paper reported that John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who is known for his outspokenness in a recent interview said; “Honestly, it is difficult to have any views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since in my own opinion, he is not yet our president until the courts have finished their job and declare who is our president. He is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.”

He added; “The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the Electoral Law based on it, clearly makes provision for post-election petition tribunals. Candidates for election commit themselves to accepting the result of the election as declared by INEC, which is the agency of government with the authority to conduct elections”

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper)

He stated further; “But the candidates are also told to take any grievances to the court if they are not satisfied with the decision of INEC. Right now, this is what Atiku, Obi and others have done.”

Source – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)