Can’t Atiku Come To Rivers State To Address Us, How Will He Address Rivers People From Abuja- Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has criticized PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for claiming that it is unsafe for him to travel to Rivers State while campaigning.

He said that Atiku Abubakar has the audacity to speak to the people of Rivers State in Abuja rather than travel there to do so.

Wike continued by saying that it is regrettable that Atiku Abubakar wants the people of Rivers State to vote for him but that he keeps claiming that the state is unsafe. Nyesom Wike went on to remark that Atiku Abubakar will not receive any votes from rational Rivers State residents after he claimed that the state isn’t safe for him.

The governor also stated that rather than calling the people of Rivers State to Abuja for an address, Atiku Abubakar should travel to Rivers State and speak with them directly.

Nyesom Wike continued by claiming that he is prepared to face Atiku Abubakar on Saturday and that he will prove to him that there are people who actually control Rivers State.

