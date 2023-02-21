NEWS

Can’t Atiku Come To Rivers State To Address Us, How Will He Address Rivers People From Abuja- Wike

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 37 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Can’t Atiku Come To Rivers State To Address Us, How Will He Address Rivers People From Abuja- Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has criticized PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for claiming that it is unsafe for him to travel to Rivers State while campaigning.

He said that Atiku Abubakar has the audacity to speak to the people of Rivers State in Abuja rather than travel there to do so.

Wike continued by saying that it is regrettable that Atiku Abubakar wants the people of Rivers State to vote for him but that he keeps claiming that the state is unsafe. Nyesom Wike went on to remark that Atiku Abubakar will not receive any votes from rational Rivers State residents after he claimed that the state isn’t safe for him.

The governor also stated that rather than calling the people of Rivers State to Abuja for an address, Atiku Abubakar should travel to Rivers State and speak with them directly.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

Nyesom Wike continued by claiming that he is prepared to face Atiku Abubakar on Saturday and that he will prove to him that there are people who actually control Rivers State.

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds
News )

#Atiku #Rivers #State #Address #Address #Rivers #People #Abuja #WikeCan’t Atiku Come To Rivers State To Address Us, How Will He Address Rivers People From Abuja- Wike Publish on 2023-02-21 06:25:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 37 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Amaechi working for Atiku, Rivers PDP alleges

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Reveals Presidential Candidate He Will Vote For, Enenche Endorses Obi

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC Knocks PDP For Linking Amaechi With Naira Crises, APC Is Hero Of Nigeria—Wike

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Amaechi Working For Atiku -Rivers PDP;Fani Hospitalised After DSS Grilling_Lawyer

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button