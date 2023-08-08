“Can you Love Niger Rep. more than Her People?” -Opunabo Inko-Tariah

A public affairs analyst and former aide to the ex-governor of Rivers State, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has raised vital questions regarding talks of invading Niger after the military coup. In his interview on Plus TV, Opunabo advised that the lingering issues in Nigeria deserve more attention than invading another country.

Addressing the topic, Opunabo said, “We are saying that we have enough problems at home. Solve our problems and forget about international issues. The same Nigerians remind you of sovereignty when you talk about Tinubu. The same sovereignty applies to Niger. Can you love Niger Rep. more than her people? Nigerians are quite happy with the development, and it reminds me of when Abacha died.

He added, “We saw a similar expression on the streets when Abacha died, as people were quite happy. Although, in African culture, we do not speak ill of the dead, you cannot compare Abacha’s administration to this one. They are not doing it because they love Niger, but because they are scared. Just look at how the military is taking over the Sahel region.

You can watch the interview here. (7:25 minute)

