CAN should be the one supporting my campaign – Obi reacts to alleged claims of giving CAN N2billion

A petitioner, Pastor Frank Onwumere, as reported on Sunday, 12th February 2023, had alleged Peter Obi to have given a sum of N2 billion on the 15th of December 2022, to some big churches, as addressed to the CAN President.

The Christian umbrella body (CAN), replied to do a probe on the matter, which it had called “untrue and malicious,” which Obi himself has distanced himself from as revealed by him on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Monday evening.

The pastor whose name was used to sign the petition also dismissed it as false. Obi had said, “I don’t even have N2 billion. What am I giving the clerics that kind of money for? They are clerics and should be praying for the progress of the country.”

While furthering on this, Obi said that the CAN should be the ones supporting his campaign with money so he can emerge as winner, as he called for any counter fact from the public, then, “I will step down,” he had concluded.

