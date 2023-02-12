This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CAN probes Obi’s alleged N2bn largesse

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Sunday distanced itself from a purported N2 billion allegedly given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to churches under its umbrella.

While CAN urged the public to dismiss the so-called petition because it contained hostile information in addition to being inaccurate, it also said it will look into the letter’s author in the interest of the general public.

CAN referred to the letter written by Frank Onwumere as spiteful and incorrect, but advised individuals spreading the deception to stop because they could harm innocent people, revered religious institutions, and the public calm.

The clarification was provided in a statement by the president of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, headlined “Re: Petition on the Misappropriation of N2 billion Given by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to Churches Under the Aegis of CAN.”

“The attention of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has been drawn to a purported letter that is currently circulating on social media, alleging that a specific amount of N2bn was given by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to Churches covered by CAN,” he said.

“I utilize this platform to emphatically clarify that the purported letter of petition, which is delivered to my office and purportedly signed by a Pastor Frank Onwumere, is absurd and is, at best, an attempt to involve the leading Christian organization in the politics of 2023.

In the public’s interest, we will look into the letter’s author, though.

To clear the air, I would want to state that I am not aware of any N2 billion provided to Nigerian churches for the purpose of influencing votes for any 2023 presidential candidate, and I have never got the petition in question dated December 22, 2022.

“Nigerians should note that CAN, as a faith-based organization, maintains its non-partisan stance and will not endorse or mobilize support for any candidate in the upcoming elections as against the social media post being circulated by some elements bent on sullying its name and image, ” the statement reads.

“CAN therefore requests that the general public ignore the alleged petition’s letter because it contains hostile information in addition to being false.

We issue a warning to individuals spreading false information to stop doing so because they have the potential to dishonor venerated religious institutions, disparage innocent people, and violate public tranquility.

