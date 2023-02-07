This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Can Labour Party get 25 per cent of the votes from the North-West ? Dogara asks Kaduna residents

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that the former Speaker of the Federal House Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has said that for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the Northern region to produce the next President of the country, as this will complete additional four years to meet up with that of the South.

Information that was given made it known that, Dogara, said this while he was speaking on Monday as Guest Speaker in Zonkwa, Kaduna state during the election campaign and presentation of flags to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Senatorial candidate, Sunday Marshall Katung, and other candidates for federal constituencies in Southern Kaduna.

Dogara, while talking to Southern Kaduna residents, told them not to vote based on religion, and that they should not waste their votes on Peter Obi because, Nigeria needs unity now more than ever because, the country was divided by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Dogara said, “It is not my responsibility to tell the people of Southern Kaduna what to do, because you have been very smart politically and so, I am just here to remind us of the things we know, so that we do not forget.”

Further talking, he said if one is a pedestrian politician, he cannot become Nigeria’s president without winning the substantial votes from the North-West geopolitical zone, based on the number of votes per zone as released by INEC.

He said, “To become President of Nigeria, you have to get 35 to 40 per cent of the votes from the North-West and win massively in the other zones. So, can Labour Party get 25 per cent of the votes from the North-West? Of course not. So, let not deceive ourselves.

I am not very well schooled in the Qur’an but I am schooled in the Bible and the Bible is against waste, and Jesus Christ is against waste too. Jesus Christ himself who is the author and finisher of our faith frowned against the waste of food.

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds

News )

#Labour #Party #cent #votes #NorthWest #Dogara #asks #Kaduna #residentsCan Labour Party get 25 per cent of the votes from the North-West ? Dogara asks Kaduna residents Publish on 2023-02-07 07:53:54