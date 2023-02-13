CAN: I Don’t Even Have The N2bn, Not To Talk Of Giving Somebody That Kind Of Money -Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi has responded to the claims where it was reported that the former Anambra governor had given a sum of 2 billion Naira to clergy men ahead of the presidential election.

Peter Obi who was speaking on Channels Television noted that such reports were false, and should be disregarded, as he himself does not have the said N2bn to even be able to give out such a huge amount of money to people who he believe do not need money to be able to pray for the country.

The former governor of Anambra state who clarified such report as false stressed that he is well known for being someone who is very much against the money is being spent.

In his words…”You know me very well, I don’t even have 2 billion Naira, not to talk of giving anybody N2bn. Why am I giving them money for, they are clergy, they should be praying for the country”

Recall that Peter Obi had trended on the social media space after it was reported that he has given a sum of 2bn to the Christian Association of Nigeria, to be shared amongst clergymen ahead of the elections.

I have not given one naira to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), they should be the ones giving me money. – Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate, Labour Party#CTVTweets #2023Verdict pic.twitter.com/oUmL6hR1yT — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 13, 2023

