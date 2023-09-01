Can Diabetes Be Passed From Parents to Children

Diabetes is one of the serious health issue and even though it is potential life threatening, it also appears to be one of the most common health conditions. Diabetes is a health condition that arises when the body is unable to regulate the glucose level thus leading to a spike in blood sugar level which ends up causing numerous problems and complications.

In this article, in line with a publication on CDC, we are going to be finding out if diabetes is a hereditary health condition i.e. can the condition be passed on from parents to the younger generation. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Is Diabetes Hereditary?

The answer is yes. Though diabetes is not just Hereditary because there are numerous lifestyle factors that raises a person’s risk of developing the condition regardless of genetic link. But studies have shown that people who have parents that are diabetic stand a much higher risk of developing the condition as well when they grow older.

Gestational diabetes and type 2 diabetes are the most common types of the disease that can be passed on from the older generation to the younger generation if care is not taken. So if your parents are diabetic, then you should try as much as possible to maintain a healthy weight and eat healthy to avoid raising your risk of the disease further.

ErickssonDGreat (

)