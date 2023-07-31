Can A Woman Become Pregnant After Reaching Menopause?

According to Medicalnewstoday, menopause often happens after a woman has gone 12 months without having a period. Perimenopause refers to the years preceding a woman’s menopause.

It usually begins in one’s forties and lasts between seven and fourteen years, depending on the individual.

Beginning in their forties, women’s estrogen levels generally fall. Menstrual and ovulatory cycles may become less regular or irregular, but these processes will continue.

Women’s periods may sometimes stop for a few months before returning to normal. This is because ovulation can occur when periods are not present.

As the shift advances, the woman’s ovulatory output and quality both decline, making conception less likely. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, fertility normally drops five to ten years before menopause.

But this isn’t always the case. Some women may be able to have children after menopause.

Furthermore, MedicalToday notes that at birth, a woman has approximately a million egg-forming follicles in her ovaries. They have over 300,000 by the time they are teenagers. They intend to release roughly 300 of them during their reproductive years. Damage to the follicles causes them to wither and die.

By the age of 25, 4.5% of women are unable to conceive naturally. The likelihood of dying increases progressively from 20% at age 38 to 50% at age 41, 90% at age 45, and nearly 100% at age 50. These estimations were based on the responses of about 58,000 women who took part in the study.

Infertility rates rise as women age due to a natural decline in egg quality and a lower possibility of a successful pregnancy.

However, if ovulation continues, it is still possible to become pregnant. A pregnancy will happen if the ovaries produce a healthy egg that is fertilized.

