Camps Raided By Nigerian Troops In Anambra Belong To Criminals, Not Our Militant Arm, ESN –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the camps in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in the Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra state, raided by troops of the Nigerian Army belong to criminals and not to its militant wing – the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

SaharaReporters on Monday reported that the Nigerian Army said that its troops of 302 Regiment operating under 82 Division in conjunction with the Anambra State Vigilante Group on Sunday raided and destroyed camps allegedly belonging to fighters of the IPOB/ESN in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in the Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement said that during the raid, the troops arrested “eight brigands and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AKMS rifle, three Lexus SUVs and two motorcycles”.

He noted that in a separate operation, troops also raided an alleged IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam in the Anambra South Local Government Area of the state where “the troops came in contact with the irredentist group and in the encounter, neutralized one IPOB fighter, while another was captured alive”.

The troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one dane gun and police uniforms, the army said.

Reacting to the report, IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described the claim linking the camps to ESN as a blackmail and propaganda by the Nigerian Army to tarnish the image of the secessionist group.

IPOB said that in its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s latest commandment, he said “let the Biafra land be peaceful, we are to protect our people not to kill them, that protection is the reason we are here.”

Based on Kanu’s instruction, Powerful said that the people “cursing insecurity and criminalities are not with Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB but agent provocateurs.”

The IPOB spokesperson said, “It is a common practice that many notorious contracted criminals and infiltrators are using Nnamdi Kanu’s name in their nefarious activities. Some of these criminals are government covert narcissists who were paid to blackmail Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB’s peaceful movement.

“We know them, and we have used all means available to expose and disassociate from them, yet that wouldn’t stop the government from linking IPOB to these criminals.

“IPOB volunteers and ESN operatives are not criminals. Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB detest criminality. Every sensible and uncompromised Biafran, including members of Eastern Vigilante groups know that IPOB members and ESN operatives are peaceful and not responsible for criminalities in the East.

“Those kidnapping for ransom and snatching cars are not IPOB or ESN members. IPOB volunteers and ESN operatives are very disciplined and loyal to the IPOB leadership and hence, can’t misbehave on duty.

“The criminals arrested in those camps who were or would be paraded as IPOB or ESN are either common criminals or the infiltrators who will be forced to claim that they are IPOB or ESN members.”

“We encourage Nigeria security agencies to continue fishing out those behind the insecurity ravaging the Southeast Region. We are in support of every action that will guarantee the security of lives and properties of Biafrans. We demand a stop to desperate but failed efforts to blackmail us by linking IPOB and ESN operatives to the activities of criminals in the East,” Powerful stated.