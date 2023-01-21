Campaigning has been Stressful, but the Education that comes with it is Vital- Regina Daniels says.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood popular actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to talk about the campaign rallies of her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, that she has been attending for quite some time now, and why it is important to her.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issues through her official Instagram page, could be seen in Delta State with her partner and PDP 2023 candidate for Delta North Senatorial seat, Prince Ned Nwoko, speaking to their supporters in the state.

Regina Daniels went ahead to reveal that although the campaign rallies have been stressing her out, she has been learning a lot of things from the campaign activities in the state. According to the mother of two, such knowledge gotten from the campaign rallies cannot be gotten from another place.

Regina Daniels wrote;

“Campaigning has been very stressful I must say. But the education that comes with it is very vital. It is something that cannot be acquired anywhere else”.

Here is Regina Daniels’ post below;

