Campaign Rally: Peter Obi ‘Disappoints’ Supporters In Yobe

Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, has angered and infuriated the Labour Party (LP) followers in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, for disappointing them during his visit to the region. According to reports, Peter Obi and Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, were planning to travel to the state for the Party presidential rally before the upcoming election, which would take place on February 25.

The faithful supporters of the Party’s presidential candidate awaited the former governor of Anambra state’s arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, according to Daily Trust. They were really disappointed after waiting for hours when, sadly, he did not arrive. Due to their dissatisfaction, some of the supporters demanded a feeding allowance, and others criticized the presidential candidate’s behavior as cowardly.

The party’s flag bearer wasn’t intentionally absent, according to Hajiya Hauwa Bukar, the North East Coordinator of the Obi-the Datti Presidential Campaign Council, who has asked the group’s supporters for forgiveness.

