Campaign Rally: APC Hired Crowds From Kano To Kastina, We Saw The Buses – Usman Yusuf

The former Boss of the National Health insurance scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf recently during a TV program he had with the channel’s Television aired his view on the ongoing campaign rallies political parties are organizing canvassing for votes ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 General Elections.

While he was speaking in the program he said that in the beginning, they are not the people that anyone would tell to vote this, and they would do that, He said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari himself raises his hand in Kastina state, they won’t vote for him, stating that people are already fed up and tired.

Speaking further, He said that the crowd that people saw in the ruling administration campaign rally that was held in Kastina state was hired crowd they brought in from Kano state, stating that they saw the buses that conveyed the crowd to the state. He also said that people should not believe the optics, that the reality is in the ground, stating that these politicians do a lot of stuff.

Source: Channels Television

