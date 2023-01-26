Campaign: Atiku restates commitment to devolution of powers, resource control

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to devolution of powers and resource control if he wins the 2023 election.

He also promised that the PDP administration he intends to lead will be driven largely by women and youths.

Atiku made this promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, during the PDP Presidential campaign rally, on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the State for always voting for the PDP since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

“You know that Ebonyi has continued to be PDP since the beginning of our democracy, and I am sure with what I’ve witnessed today, you will continue to be PDP,” Atiku stated.

“These individuals established the APC, which is an alliance rather than a party. Both the Alliance and its disintegration have occurred. You should not vote for the APC since you have never done it before.

We are here to raise you up, our women and our youth, so that you can succeed us. We want our youth to be where we are. We won’t remain there indefinitely.

“We want you to take our place. You Americans need to behave responsibly if you want to prosper. Young men and women, you must be diligent workers. Although we all came from very humble beginnings, we worked hard.

“If you are diligent. Anybody can be you.

Since you are the majority, we must acknowledge that and provide you with the opportunity so that you can also be able to lead us in this country. I want to reassure you that the PDP’s next administration will be one for the young and the female.

“We are certain that the PDP controls this state. As you are aware, I support resource management, restructuring, and power devolution, and I am aware that all of the south-eastern states have been calling for it.

I’ve been advocating for the country’s restructuring because we want the people to have more authority and resources to handle their own local concerns.

“The APC gave up on the restructuring issue. They are a group or coalition that is particularly dishonest. We sincerely believe in our commitment to it. Therefore, support us with the assistance we will provide.

