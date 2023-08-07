Calls For Kwankwaso To Be Suspended Are Rejected By The Ekiti NNPP.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chapter in Ekiti State has distanced itself from calls made by some party members for the suspension of Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s national leader and presidential candidate in the general election of 2023.

This was stated in a news release that was jointly signed on Monday by the party’s three senatorial candidates for the 2023 elections, namely Motunde Fajuyi (Ekiti Central), Ade Ayeni (Ekiti North), and Samuel Olofin (Ekiti South), as well as Fatomilola Oladosun, who is running for governor in 2022. Prince Ade-Ajayi, the party’s South West zone financial secretary, also contributed to the statement.

the national headquarters, led by the acting chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali, had already disbanded the state executives of the party, the stakeholders stated, adding that the group of people who made the call lacked the right to do so.

They reaffirmed their allegiance and dedication to the presidential candidate in appreciation of his unselfish leadership and devotion, which contributed to the party’s victories in the general election of 2023.

“We hereby dissociate the Ekiti State chapter of NNPP from such illegal and obnoxious moves,” the stakeholders declared. Such acts ought to be disregarded because the actors are neither authorized nor qualified to speak on behalf of the party’s constituents in Ekiti.

We now boldly state that the NNPP in Ekiti State currently lacks a chairman to demand the resignation and suspension of H.E. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, our beloved success icon and esteemed leader of the National Party.

“Since no Ekiti NNPP stakeholder or member is associated with such unpopular, unacceptable, and self-serving actions by enraged individuals who were either suspended or censured for their shortcomings in one way or another, we implore everyone to view the illegal call as a ruse to undermine the party’s unity and harmony and return us to the discredited failure of the past.

Any anyone claiming to speak for the NNPP in Ekiti State is acting independently and not on our behalf; the individual or individuals in question are unknown to the Ekiti State chapter of our party.

They are adversaries of the future development being worked on for the party. It is a case of corruption retaliating.

PmoneyRg (

)