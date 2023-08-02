“Call you supporters to order” – INEC chairman tells party leaders

The recent statement by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) advising Nigerian politicians to call their supporters to order has sparked reactions on social media.

In 2023, INEC was responsible for overseeing all elections in the country. However, the conduct and outcomes of these elections have remained a topic of discussion among Nigerians. While some hold the electoral body accountable for any shortcomings during the electoral process, others have commended INEC for successfully conducting the elections.

As a result of the controversies surrounding the elections, some cases related to them have ended up in various courts across the country. This reflects the significance and impact of the electoral process on the nation’s political landscape. Recognizing the need for improvement, INEC has been diligently evaluating the elections to identify any weaknesses and prevent similar issues from arising in future elections. This self-assessment demonstrates the commission’s commitment to enhancing the electoral system and ensuring transparent and fair elections in the future.

Amidst the ongoing scrutiny and evaluations, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu has taken a proactive step by urging politicians to exercise restraint and control over their supporters. His call for order aims to promote peaceful coexistence and prevent any potential unrest that could arise due to heightened political tensions. The chairman’s statement adds another layer of significance to the discussions surrounding the electoral process and highlights the responsibility that politicians bear in managing their supporters’ actions.

Dear esteemed readers, what are your thoughts on this? Please share your thoughts in the comment section of the post.

KINGSIFY (

)