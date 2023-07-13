NEWS

‘Call us when you are in distress or troubles, and we will attend to you’ – Nigerian Police FPRO.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after telling them to call on the Nigerian Police Force when they are in distress or troubles and they will attend to them.

Asking Nigerians who are in distress or troubles to call, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “Call us when you are in distress or troubles, and we will attend to you. NPF has the responsibility to protect all and sundry in Nigeria, and we will do.”

This tweet from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi asking Nigerians who are in distress or troubles to call has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users as some have asked of where he was during the Elections, while some have asked with which phone?

A Twitter user wrote: “with which phone?? The phone wey police go first collect from me with slap 😂😂”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As Tinubu Writes To Senate To Approve 500 Billion For Palliatives

9 mins ago

Why Red Meat Is Bad For Your Body

11 mins ago

They are mounting pressure on Peter Obi to drop his petition against Tinubu- Yunusa Tanko

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Lagos girl running from dog dies of electrocution; Ondo pastor bags two-year jail term for stealing

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button