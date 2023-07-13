‘Call us when you are in distress or troubles, and we will attend to you’ – Nigerian Police FPRO.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after telling them to call on the Nigerian Police Force when they are in distress or troubles and they will attend to them.

Asking Nigerians who are in distress or troubles to call, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “Call us when you are in distress or troubles, and we will attend to you. NPF has the responsibility to protect all and sundry in Nigeria, and we will do.”

This tweet from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi asking Nigerians who are in distress or troubles to call has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users as some have asked of where he was during the Elections, while some have asked with which phone?

A Twitter user wrote: “with which phone?? The phone wey police go first collect from me with slap 😂😂”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

