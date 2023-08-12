Call On God To Kill Me If I Am Contacting The Devil – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said call on “God to kill me” if Pastor Adeboye is contacting the devil one way or the other. According to the Nigerian Tribune, Adeboye said this at the 71st RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2023, while addressing the rumors that are spreading online as some claim that Pastor Adeboye is using demonic power.

The General Overseer said he was unaffected by the rumor, but not to deceive the worshipers of God into thinking, he had to address it.

“I don’t usually pay attention to what some so-called prophets say, especially when they say something about me. I just ignore them. I have heard that there might be people who would believe these things, so I just want us to clear that up today.

“I found out recently that some people were saying that Pastor Adeboye was using demonic power. That there are demons in the realm of salvation. Pastor Adeboye will consult and then come and say my father said.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Adeboye then asked his congregation to ask God to kill him before daybreak if he had come into contact with demonic powers.

“I want you to cry out to God.” that if Pastor Adeboye contacts the devil in any way, there is a connection between him and the forces of darkness.Call on Almighty God to kill him before daybreak.

