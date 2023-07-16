Caicedo Transfer delay could negatively affect Pochettino and Chelsea’s EPL preparations

Chelsea have been locked in a supposed never ending discussion and talk with Brighton over a deal to sign Ecuadorian Midfielder, Moises Caicedo despite the Player himself publicly admitting to wanting to join the Blues this summer.

Chelsea have already begun pre-season preparations under new Gaffer, Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine needs Caicedo to come through the door at Stamford Bridge immediately so as to facilitate a proper preparation strategy ahead of the new EPL season.

The delay with the Caicedo deal is not doing any party favours including the Player who definitely wants to start pre-season preparations himself ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea and Brighton need to quickly come to a transfer fee resolution and agreement as soon as possible.

It is clear and evident according to media reports that Chelsea are the only team pushing to sign Caicedo hence why this deal needs not to drag on anymore. Pochettino needs to start working with the Player properly ahead of the new EPL season.

What is your opinion?

