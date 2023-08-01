CAF reacts after Nigeria’s Super Falcons booked round-of-16 ticket in ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has reacted after Nigeria Women’s national team played out a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team to book their spot in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Randy Waldrum led Super Falcons of Nigeria have been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Monday afternoon, as they secured a hard-fought draw against their opponent.

Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach started his best players against the Republic of Ireland, and they were all exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria played out a goalless draw against Canada Women’s national team in their first game, and they defeated Australia Women’s national team 3-2 in their second game, before playing a draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team on Monday afternoon.

The draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team has now helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to finish at the second spot of group B table with 5 points from 3 matches played, and they have booked their spot in the round of 16 of the competition.

Reacting after the Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a hard-fought draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team to secure their spot in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, CAF posted on their verified Twitter handle on Monday evening that;

“Writing down history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is their favourite thing to do! Congratulations to Nigeria’s Super Falcons.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

