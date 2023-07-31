Cabinet That Tinubu, The Governor Did Is Fresher Than What He Is Bringing As President –Prof Kila

A Professor of Strategic Planning and the Director of Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, Professor Anthony Kila, has found fault in the ministerial list that was transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; as he insisted that the cabinet that the President put together when he was Governor of Lagos State was fresher than the one he is about to construct.

Professor Kila had said, “The Cabinet that Tinubu, the Governor of Lagos State did, the first and second time, i think it’s fresher than what he is bringing now as President.”

(Forward video to 16:12)

Professor Kila, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, insinuated that President Tinubu did not meet the expectations of Nigerians in the ministerial list he put together. According to him, the former Lagos governor was able to construct a better cabinet when he was Lagos State Governor.

Kila started by insisting that he does not have personal issues with any of the nominees, and even went further to describe one of the nominees and the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a visionary leader. He, however, insisted that it does not speak well of Nigeria that the same people who have served as Ministers in the past would keep reappearing on ministerial lists.

