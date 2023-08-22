Cabinet ministers: I was happy to see Nyesom Wike, he has already hit the ground running- Afegbua

A Chieftain of the APC, Kassim Afegbua has said that he is happy with the newly appointed Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike because he has already hit the ground running. Recall that Wike who assumed office yesterday after all the newly appointed ministers were sworn-in, addressed a press conference where he threatened to demolish illegal structures distorting the master plan of the FCT.

Speaking about his expectations of the newly appointed ministers on Central TV, Kassim Afegbua said, “The ministers, they have been appointed now. I’m not expecting to see magic in the next 1 to 2 months. I was happy to see Nyesom Wike, minister for the FCT already hit the ground running.

He has granted a press conference today, he has set his own tone of what to expect. He has talked about land grabbers, He has talked about shanties, he has talked about C of O, he has talked about uncompleted projects in some city centre and all of that. He is already giving a roadmap to what to expect. So once he is able to carry the public along and he is able to speak to the issues, I think the kind of cooperation he will need to achieve whatever he has set for himself and for the government, he will be able to achieve it. But essentially we should give them six months before we begin to look at what they can do.”

(From 23:15)

