Cabals Who Believe They Own Nigeria Want To Destroy Tinubu Chances Of Winning Election- Fani – Kayode

18 mins ago
It is no more news that there have been reactions after Gov El- Rufai revealed that some cabals in Aso villa doesn’t want Tinubu to win the 2023 election.

Femi Fani – Kayode, another member of APC presidential aspirant has also noted that some cabals doesn’t want APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to win the presidential election.

According to Vanguard newspaper, he said

Then a dark, dangerous, retrograde, archaic, renegade, sinister, vicious cabal of traitors and saboteurs who seek to thwart the will and break the spirit of the Nigerian people, destroy the chances of BAT, shatter the legacy of PMB, believe they own Nigeria and can best be described as Nigeria’s Cosa Nostra. 

Some APC politicians also said the fuel scarcity and naira redesign policy is a game that is carried out to affect the chances of Tinubu.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

