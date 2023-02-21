By The Time You Finish Voting On Saturday, Buhari And Emefiele Will Both Expire – Adams Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Sahara Reporters, Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the governing All Progressive Congress, has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s naira redesign program. At Jattu market in Auchi Edo North, the former governor of Edo made his outburst, declaring that Buhari had no choice but to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling because it superseded his order about the policy. He questioned why Buhari was seeking to sabotage another person’s election with the same idea when he could have implemented it on the eve of his reelection in 2019. He begged the market women not to discard their old money because the Supreme Court had ruled that their Naira was still valid money.

Also, he said that Godwin Emiefele, the governor of the central bank, will “expire” after this Saturday. He remarked, “All this wahala wey Buhari put for cash change, my hand no dey inside,” in pidgin English. Buhari is advised to wait if he wants to change the currency and not do it during an election, according to our party. You shouldn’t want to ruin another period for Ham if you didn’t make any changes during your time. At this moment, our sole source of dread is good. The Supreme Court requires him to comply. The decision of the Supreme Court is superior to the president’s statement. That is the law in Nigeria. The president must abide by the Supreme Court’s rulings under Nigerian democracy. Because I separate myself everywhere I go. Because the truth is, the money in your hand, no be you print ham. The colour we wear. No, be you choose ham. Since you cannot print ham with the money you hold, the truth. colour that we wear. No, you pick ham.

Nah, they go with ham. Have them give you the new ones if they claim they wish to change them. The old ones are now being removed, and the new ones are not being provided. Hence, if you still have the old money, keep it. President Buhari is alone in this situation. The Supreme Court ruled that your Naira would continue to be legal tender. Do not discard your Naira; instead, keep it. The Central Bank Governor Emefiele will be out of office by the time you finish casting your ballots on Saturday. Your funds won’t run out. But, he continued, the president would pass away.

