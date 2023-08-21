By The Time We Sack Adeleke In 2026, He’ll Go For 3 Years Diploma And Learn NGO- Senator Bashiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has made comment about the upcoming 2026 governorship election in Osun State. According to a report from Punch paper, Senator Bashiru spoke to APC members in Osogbo, stating that the APC is confident in its ability to defeat Governor Ademola Adeleke in the forthcoming election.

Senator Bashiru expressed his viewpoint, highlighting that the people who had supported Governor Adeleke’s victory in Osun State are now feeling regretful about their decision. He further indicated that the APC intends to strengthen its position and mount a stronger challenge in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

In his address, Senator Ajibola Bashiru noted the perceived shortcomings of the current administration in the state. He criticized the appointments made by the government, citing positions such as “SSA Government House Pool,” “SSA Oranmiyan Newtown,” “SSA Children,” and “SSA Swimming Pool” as examples of questionable appointments. He expressed the belief that these individuals should be removed from their government positions.

Senator Bashiru then predicted the outcome of the 2026 gubernatorial election, stating that Governor Adeleke would be defeated and removed from office. He mentioned a pattern where after previous elections, Governor Adeleke had undertaken brief diploma courses. He referred to this practice, emphasizing that after his anticipated defeat in 2026, the governor would likely enroll in another short diploma course, this time related to NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations). In essence, Senator Ajibola Bashiru’s remarks demonstrates the APC’s confidence in winning the 2026 governorship election in Osun State. He critiqued the current administration’s appointments and expressed a belief in the party’s ability to achieve victory in the upcoming election.

Hear him: ”Less than a year after, those that wanted to destroy the good fortune of our state are already lamenting. Those that they put in government in the state don’t know how to govern. They are appointing SSA, Government House Pool: SSA Oranmiyan Newtown, SSA Children; SSA Swimming, pool, and so on. They must be sacked from government. When we sack him [Adeleke] in 2026, he will go for 3 days diploma as usual to learn about NGO after he failed to sack Iyaloja General.”

HealthTourist (

)