Kalu Kalu, a Nigerian lawyer, has expressed confidence that the outcome of the presidential election tribunal’s judgment, when based on merit, will be satisfactory to all Nigerians. He shared this perspective during an interview on AIT, stating the need to deliver judgments based on the merits of the cases rather than relying on technicalities.

In Kalu’s view, the fundamental principle is that justice should not only be carried out but should also be perceived as fair and just. He stressed the significance of substantial justice over technical justice. He believes that once the election tribunal handling the various petitions delivers its verdict based on the merits of the cases, the outcome will be well-received by the entire Nigerian populace.

Kalu referred to established legal authorities that advocate for a focus on substantial justice rather than technicalities within the legal system. He pointed out the expectation that, by the designated date of Wednesday, the tribunal will deliver a judgment characterized by substantial justice, meeting the criteria of fairness and equity. Kalu Kalu’s remarks reveals his optimism that the presidential election tribunal will render a judgment rooted in merit and substantial justice. He emphasized the need for judgments to be fair and transparent, ensuring that all Nigerians will find the outcome acceptable, regardless of their affiliations or positions.

“The judgement must be delivered based on the merits of the cases, not technical justice. There’s this maxim that justice must not only be done but seen to be done. It’s all about substantial justice as against technical justice. Once the election tribunal handling the petitions delivers its judgement on merits, everybody will be happy, not on technicalities. And there are a plethora of authorities that say our court should border more on substantial justice, not on technical justice. So by Wednesday, all Nigerians expect the tribunal to deliver substantial justice and nothing more.”

