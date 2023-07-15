By Our Constitutional Standard, Emefiele Is An Innocent Man—Frank Tietie

During an interview with Arise , Frank Tietie, an Arise Analyst, stated that the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, is an innocent man by the constitutional standard. He added that anybody who is accused of committing any crime is innocent because of the principle of presumption of innocence.

He further stated that the DSS should not hesitate to arrest anyone, especially when it comes to a warrant, but that they should always be prepared before making such an arrest. He concluded that the DSS was not prepared to arrest Emefiele before arresting and detaining him.

According to him, “By our constitutional standard, Emefiele is an innocent man as we speak because of the principle of presumption of innocence. Anyone in Nigeria is presumed innocent if he is accused of committing any crime whatsoever. It doesn’t have to be the big man that Emefiele is. So this is becoming a huge embarrassment for us as a country. For a new government to be overseeing this malfeasance by the law enforcement agency, for goodness sake, the constitutional standard is that, wherever there’s a court of law and anybody is accused or possibly arrested, take that person within 24 hours for trial. Do not contemplate making an arrest, possibly when it has to do with a warrant, because it took a long time for the DSS to prepare for the arrest of Emefiele. Don’t even make that arrest if you’re not prepared to put that person on trial.”

